Long after the news cameras pack up and leave the site of a devastating natural disaster, local residents are left picking up the pieces. Photographer Liz Roll has returned to the sites of December's devastating tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky, and other hard-hit areas around the state to document the progress made as heaps of debris are collected and removed. In some areas, piles of damage can still be seen more than three months after the tornado outbreak.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO