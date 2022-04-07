Stoddard County man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on March 8, 2022, Tyler G. Randall, age 30 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to prison for three to fifteen years for the felony crime of neglect of a child resulting in death and for ten years for the felony crime of conspiracy to deliver heroin. Randall pled guilty to the charges on November 18, 2021. Judge Ewing also imposed a fifteen year period of extended supervised release upon Randall. Randall must serve a minimum of five and one-half years prior to being eligible for parole. A violation of the terms of Randall’s supervised release could result the fifteen-year period of supervised release being changed to a fifteen- year prison sentence.
