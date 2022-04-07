ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard County, MO

Stoddard County man sentenced to 24 years for child molestation

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bernie man was sentenced yesterday to 24 years in prison for child molestation. 37-year-old Bobby Riddell, of Bernie, was sentenced to 24 years incarceration for first-degree statutory sodomy. The sentence was made consecutive to a previously imposed...

The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Lootpress

Fayette County man sentenced to prison for child neglect resulting in death

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on March 8, 2022, Tyler G. Randall, age 30 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing to prison for three to fifteen years for the felony crime of neglect of a child resulting in death and for ten years for the felony crime of conspiracy to deliver heroin. Randall pled guilty to the charges on November 18, 2021. Judge Ewing also imposed a fifteen year period of extended supervised release upon Randall. Randall must serve a minimum of five and one-half years prior to being eligible for parole. A violation of the terms of Randall’s supervised release could result the fifteen-year period of supervised release being changed to a fifteen- year prison sentence.
Fox 59

Marion County authorities seek help finding convicted child molester

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for childing molesting and failure to register as a sex offender. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said 52-year-old Dennis Gerald Martin was originally convicted in 2008 of child molesting in Marion County.
WEAR

Fort Walton Beach man charged with molesting child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach man was charged Wednesday afternoon with molesting a girl under the age of 12. According to an arrest report, Michael Robinson, 64, was arrested after a girl told investigators that Robinson had inappropriately touched her. The girl told an investigator in...
The Progress-Index

Hopewell man charged with assaulting, abducting ex-girlfriend has been captured: Police

HOPEWELL — The man Hopewell Police believe abducted his ex-girlfriend from her residence Friday morning, then repeatedly assaulted her as he drove through three localities has been captured after a brief manhunt. Ralph Pemberton Jr., 57, was taken into custody without incident around 4:50 p.m. in Colonial Heights, said Hopewell Police Lt. Cheyenne Casale. Police from Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. ...
