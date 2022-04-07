Clean energy plan to be previewed by lawmakers
BOSTON (WWLP) – State Senate President, Karen Spilka and fellow legislative leaders will announce new efforts by the Senate to address the climate crisis and keep Massachusetts on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.State lawmakers still hedging on suspending state’s gas tax
That announcement is scheduled for one Thursday afternoon.
