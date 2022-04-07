ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Clean energy plan to be previewed by lawmakers

By Kayleigh Thomas
 1 day ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – State Senate President, Karen Spilka and fellow legislative leaders will announce new efforts by the Senate to address the climate crisis and keep Massachusetts on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

State lawmakers still hedging on suspending state’s gas tax

That announcement is scheduled for one Thursday afternoon.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

