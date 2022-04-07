Almost 650 customers without power in Kannapolis because of overnight crash

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Almost 650 customers were without power Thursday morning because of a crash in Kannapolis, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The map said the outage was first reported at about 3 a.m. 649 customers were without power.

Kannapolis police told Channel 9 Centergrove Road, where the crash happened, was already blocked for construction in the area. The work is for bridge repair over Interstate 85. Officers said because the road is already blocked, the crash’s impact to traffic in the area would be minimal.

Crews estimated power would be restored at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

