ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Almost 650 customers without power in Kannapolis because of overnight crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YImAg_0f22Do4500

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Almost 650 customers were without power Thursday morning because of a crash in Kannapolis, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The map said the outage was first reported at about 3 a.m. 649 customers were without power.

[ ALSO READ: 6 people hurt by falling luggage on bus near Charlotte Douglas airport, CMPD says ]

Kannapolis police told Channel 9 Centergrove Road, where the crash happened, was already blocked for construction in the area. The work is for bridge repair over Interstate 85. Officers said because the road is already blocked, the crash’s impact to traffic in the area would be minimal.

Crews estimated power would be restored at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: Man wanted for 1997 triple fatal DWI crash in Hickory died in Mexico)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Multiple injured after overnight shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple medics were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional dispatch told us crews were called to a reported shooting at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue around 1:05 a.m. >>‘It was a shock;’ Ohio wrestling team caught in...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kannapolis, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Mexico#Traffic Accident#Duke Energy#Dale Earnhardt Boulevard#Dwi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mount Airy News

Driver identified in US-52 fatality

A West Virginia man was killed early Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer travelling southbound collided with the rollback tow truck on site to assist his disabled vehicle. Surry County officials say the multi-car crash on US-52 overnight resulted in a partial closure of the highway near Pilot Mountain. Jeff Vickers...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
94K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy