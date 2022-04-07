ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

BPW to Open Main Street Phase 3 Bids on April 25th

wzdm.com
 1 day ago

The Vincennes Board of Works is preparing to open bids for Main Street Phase Three later this...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Main Street to close in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Vincennes are being asked to be aware of a road closure on Main Street this week. Mayor Joe Yochum issued a release reminding residents that beginning Tuesday, March 15, Main Street between Felt King Road and Bauer Drive will be closed. The road...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX Carolina

Phase 1 of Augusta Street safety improvements underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road crews have wrapped up their first night of work on Augusta Street, transitioning the four-lane road down to three lanes. Over the course of the next week, crews will restripe Augusta Street between Augusta Place and Crystal Avenue to complete the “road diet.” The finished product will be three lanes, with one lane of traffic going in each direction and a center turn lane.
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAL

Main Street in Mechanicsburg under construction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Some major renovations are taking place in downtown Mechanicsburg on Saturday. The one-story structural building at 1 West Main Street was demolished to make room for a community park. The new Center Square Park will be at the corner of Main and South Market streets.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Vincennes, IN
SampsonIndependent

Main Street recognition received

RALEIGH — Thirty-three North Carolina Main Street Champions have been recognized for their dedication to downtown revitalization, and focus on strong communities, a release said. The Clinton Sampson Partners Board of Directors was included in that list. Last week the 2021 recognitions were presented in a virtual recognition ceremony,...
CLINTON, NC
WacoTrib.com

300 turn out for opening of 25th Street fire station

An estimated crowed of at least 300 turned out for the city of Waco and Waco Fire Department’s official grand opening for the $5.2 million 25th Street Station on Wednesday evening. The station features a neon sign, marquee and front facade reminiscent of the historic 25th Street Theatre. It...
WACO, TX
WSET

Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Exhibit opens in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new museum exhibit that seeks to create conversations about changes in rural American communities opened in Nelson County. The exhibit is a part of the Smithsonian Institute Museum on Main Street Program and it's called "Crossroads: Changes in Rural America." Nelson County was...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WacoTrib.com

Waco to introduce new fire station at 25th Street Theatre site Wednesday

The former 25th Street Theatre site is set to once again host a crowd this week, but new Waco Fire Department facilities there will be the main attraction. The fire department will hold a family-friendly public grand opening from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the new department headquarters and community space at 1006 N. 25th St., along with the new Fire Station No. 6 on the same property. The headquarters was built to resemble the bygone theater, which set the standard for Waco movie houses when it opened in 1945, and the new facility incorporates an overhauled version of the theater’s large neon sign, with the word “station” replacing “theatre.”
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Indot#Uban Construction#Bpw
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Zane Students Collaborate with the City of Eureka on Art Project

EUREKA, Calf. (KIEM)- Eureka City School students have teamed up with the city of Eureka for a major art project. Zane middle school, 8th-grade art students, are working on a mural along ‘S’ street just steps away from the outside of the school. Students have been working alongside local muralist Mir de Silva, who has […] The post Zane Students Collaborate with the City of Eureka on Art Project appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Council approve funding for additional tennis courts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to a funding decision made by Wilmington’s City Council Tuesday night, a local tennis complex will get a major facelift. The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Empie Park has 24 public courts. After a unanimous vote by city council, $250,000 of grant funding will go toward reconstructing eight of the original tennis courts.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy