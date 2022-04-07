ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Things to do: A cappella, Stooges Fest, Light Festival, Billy Joel/Elton tribute

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzXBN_0f22Dbae00

A cappella group to sing Queen,

Parton, Elvis, Michael Jackson

A cappella singing group Vox Audio will perform the music of Elvis, Dolly Parton, Queen and Michael Jackson on Saturday at GlenOak High School.

Part of Sing Stark!, Vox Audio will perform 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows in the GlenOak Performing Arts Center.

Tickets, $15 for adults and $8 for students, are available at https://singstark.org/ or by calling the box office at 330-452-4098 and using a credit card between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Tickets will be at will-call.

GlenOak Performing Arts Center is at 1801 Schneider St. NE. in Plain Township.

Vocal-only renditions of hit songs by the legendary artists will be featured.

Inspired by musical groups like Pentatonix and the movie "Pitch Perfect," Vox Audio is an auditioned and unaccompanied performance ensemble that uses tonal color, imitation of instrumental sounds, harmonic textures and beatboxing.

Billy Joel, Elton John tribute

The greatest hits of Billy Joel and Elton John will be featured April 16 at La Pizzaria in Jackson Township.

The performance will be featured in the Stardust Dinner Theatre Crystal Room at La Pizzaria, 3656 Dressler Road NW. Tickets are $38, including a dinner with chicken parmesan, sides, salad, beverage and dessert. A cash bar also will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or by calling the box office at 330-327-2087.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the one-night-only show. Dinner is at 6:45 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:45 p.m. Seating is assigned.

Spotlight Entertainment is presenting the tribute show featuring Mark Adkins, Sheldon Markel and Mickey Erdos backed by a five-piece band.

The three vocalists feature different singing styles while keeping with the original arrangements, a news release said. Both solos and group numbers will be showcased.

Beth Polen will be leading the musical direction.

Three Stooges Film Fest in Canton

A Three Stooges Film Fest will be Saturday night at Canton Palace Theatre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and short films begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission seating is $10.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://cantonpalacetheatre.org or at the door starting one hour before showtime.

Tickets also can be purchased by calling the Palace Theatre box office at 330-454-8172 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Collingsworth Family

at Hartville Kitchen

The Collingsworth Family will perform Thursday and Friday at Hartville Kitchen.

The family is a concert ministry and inspirational group started by Phil and Kim Collingsworth.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the concert is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online at https://hartvillekitchen.com/events/

Hartville Kitchen is at 1015 Edison St. NW in Hartville. The ticket office can be reached at 330-877-9353 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Canton Light Festival

"Wonder: Canton Light Festival" continues every Friday and Saturday in April.

The free event will begin at sunset, approximately 8 p.m., and end two hours later.

Visitors also can download the Wonder Pass on their smartphones for lists of participating businesses, which includes discounts, in April.

The light festival is a sequel to last year's illumination event and features multimedia artwork on Court Avenue NW between Second and Fourth streets; it's mostly a walking tour.

Visual elements include projection mapping, colorful light installations, interactive displays and a shadowbox.

Artists also have a storytelling display on Bliss Tower and projected sculptural displays that change on a person's perspective.

For more information, visit https://cantonlightfestival.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Alice Cooper tour hits Foxwoods Friday

Should rockers grow old gracefully? Or is that Simply Not Allowed?. Well, even though Roger Daltrey once bellowed, "Hope I die before I get old," and Alice Cooper first sang "Eighteen" over half a century ago, and Mick Jagger still moves like, ah, himself even after heart surgery, and Phil Collins just finished a long Genesis tour SITTING DOWN in a chair — all these fellows continue to bring it to the best of their abilities.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Entertainment
City
Hartville, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
WISH-TV

Actors Theatre of Indiana announces upcoming show line-up: ‘Almost Elton John,’ ‘All the Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute,’ more

The Actors Theatre of Indiana has a number of amazing performances coming to local Indy stages!. Cynthia Collins, associate artistic director and co-founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us today to give us a rundown of their upcoming shows and to share how their organization is continuing their partnership with Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for the second year.
INDIANA STATE
TMZ.com

Singing Heartthrob Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

Music legend Bobby Rydell, one of the first teen idols back in the 1960s, is dead. Bobby, whose famous songs include "Volare" and "Wild One," died Tuesday. A person close to Bobby tells us he had some health issues over the last few months and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia ... which is believed to be the cause of death. We're told it was not COVID-related.
MUSIC
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Elvis
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Elton John
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
The Lima News

A cappella group in tune with Lima

LIMA — If in 1996, you had asked these nine frat boys that started the a cappella group Straight No Chaser if it would last 30 days, they’d have said “no way.”. Yet, here the group is nearly 30 years later standing the test of time and preparing to invade Lima. The group will perform on March 24 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.
LIMA, OH
lootpress.com

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Cappella#Stooges Fest#Glenoak High School#La Pizzaria
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in February, Willie Nelson announced he’d be releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” and “Energy Follows Thought.” Today, he’s back with another.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

The Clash’s ‘Combat Rock’ Gets 40th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Songs, Demos

Click here to read the full article. The Clash will mark the 40th anniversary of their penultimate LP Combat Rock with a new reissue featuring unreleased songs, demo and outtakes recorded in the lead-up to the 1982 album. Ahead of the May 20 release of the Combat Rock/The People’s Hall special edition of the album, a pair of the band’s unreleased collaborations with the English Beat singer Ranking Roger have been released, with the late toastmaster contributing his rapid-fire vocal stylings to the hit “Rock the Casbah” and “Red Angel Dragnet.” In addition to the legendary 1982 LP — featuring “Should I...
ROCK MUSIC
WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including a genre-bending film fest and a dance performance

I can’t believe we’re already nearing the end of the month — and the end of the week! There are a ton of cultural events to keep you busy this weekend. If you’re into experimental cinema, the Boston Underground Film Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. If you’ve got little ones, Minni is hosting an art workshop for the whole family. If you’re looking for something else, there are options for you too.
BOSTON, MA
The Repository

The Repository

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy