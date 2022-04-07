ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van's Camera offers camera gear, film and video services and more

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago
Van’s Camera has been serving Northeast Ohio for 70 years this year. Offering all kinds of photography gear and services, the locally owned shop is essentially a one-stop photography shop. Mike Vanckunas is the current owner. I caught up with Manager Keith Carretta to get more information about what Van’s Camera offers.

Q. What services does Van’s Camera offer? What are the most popular?

A. “We offer custom framing, film developing, printing, photo restoration, photo copying, slide scanning, movie transfers, audio transfers, video transfers, camera sales and accessories, camera classes and photo walks, lighting and video accessories.

“Video transfers, slide scanning and copying old photos are now the most popular services we do. People want to share their happy times of their lives with family and friends.”

Q. I see you have an online shop. Are these products available to view and/or purchase in the store?

A. “Products online are available for purchase in store.”

Q. If someone is new to photography, what would you direct them toward?

A. “For the new person to photography, we always start with asking questions and helping them towards a product that will give them what they want.”

Q. Can you explain more about the photography classes you offer?

A. “Our online classes on Zoom are one-on-one. We have five classes that teach you exposure, camera set up and flash, light, photographic decision making, and output and wrap up. You choose a day and time, and we teach you.”

Q. Anything you want About readers to know about the store?

A. “We want to be your photography guru. We are local and family-owned.”

Van’s Camera is located at 4920 Whipple Avenue NW in Jackson Township and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 330-493-3534 or visit vanscamera.com.

The Repository

