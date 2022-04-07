Dream chaser: Local dirt biker not afraid to race with nation's best

DRESDEN — Dirt bikes are in the blood of Bobby Christman Jr.

The 14-year-old freshman at Tri-Valley High School has been racing them since he was 6, following in the footsteps of his father who shares the same passion.

Bobby Sr., rode until his son was old enough to ride his own. Then the focus went on Bobby Jr., who got his first dirt bike in 2009.

Bobby Jr. competes in the Big Wheel 85cc class, where he races in the super mini series and has done so across almost every state in the eastern seaboard.

He has yet to win a race, something he says is due largely to high-level competition from riders whose families devote their lives to the sport.

Bobby Jr. usually more than holds his own, however, as evidenced by a sixth-place finish in the KNCC Camp Coker Bullet race last season in Society Hill, South Carolina, and a ninth-place finish at a KNCC series race in Florida.

He will return to the Camp Coker Bullet this weekend.

Bobby Jr. has experience in a variety of facing formats, from long races through the woods to motocross and supercross. It’s the races through the woods, where the trails are narrow and competition gets fierce, where he gets the most enjoyment.

“You’re always anxious on the starting line until you get out there,” Bobby Jr. said. “The tracks are just nasty and you have to push for like an hour-and-a-half to get with the other kids. The main key is just to stay on the bike.”

That was sometimes far easier in theory than reality, especially when he first began racing. Some tracks, like those in West Virginia and other Appalachian states, often feature rocky, rugged terrain and narrow trails that force drivers to avoid being too aggressive. Others have sand-based tracks.

"One of the tracks in Florida had a six-mile track of nothing but sand," he said. "It was just up and down, up and down."

He said he now prefers to race against better competition, but he admitted that finding his groove took time, particularly against more experienced drivers.

"I didn't do very well," Bobby Jr. said. "I crashed a lot and didn't finish very high. Those tracks were just nasty and took a while to adjust to. Sand, rocks, hills, mud, (tree) roots. When we go to West Virginia it's just rocks."

Learning to navigate the terrain, between the ground conditions, narrow tracks and directions in the woods that can be difficult to discern on the fly, adds to the challenge.

It hasn't come without some growing pains.

In addition to being a Type 1 diabetic since he was a child, spills during races have resulted in a few mild concussions, a bruised wrist and a fractured ankle. Amber said none were considered serious.

Earlier in 2021, a crash into a tree sent him flying over the handlebars, bending the frame and flattening his front tire on his bike.

"Then I got ran over by another kid," Bobby Jr. explained.

"He has been lucky," Amber added. "He blacked out at one of the races when I wasn't there."

The danger element is overshadowed significantly by the thrill of the race, however. He recently moved up an age group with his 15th birthday fast approaching and figures to move up to 125cc class soon.

He has long since become more comfortable with the various challenges and potential pitfalls that each venue provides, but he admitted nerves are still a factor at the start of races.

"The starting line, it's just crazy," Bobby Jr. "I just want to go and get into the woods and away from everybody."

Practicing has required some ingenuity. When they can't find a local track, Bobby Jr. chases his dad around on their property near Dresden, with the former riding an three-wheel ATV.

That has its benefits. Riding at home allows Bobby Jr., to ride at his own pace and learn new racing techniques, such as using front braking.

"You can practice new stuff that don't want to try during a race," Bobby Sr. said.

Bobby Jr. has experience in many race formats, such as in supercross, motocross and grand prix events before racing full time in the woods in 2021.

"I like (most formats), but I like the woods the best," Bobby Jr. said. "You get to ride longer and it's more fun. It's just a lot better."

He dabbled in soccer, basketball and baseball, but it was the track that piqued his interest most.

"I just love the bikes," Bobby Jr. said.

As Amber said lightheartedly: "He's not a team player. He doesn't do well doing that. When he's on the bike and just doing that, he does better."

The racing lifestyle is one that is demanding monetarily, between travel expenses and meals to providing fuel, tires and other items for the bike.

Bobby Sr. works full time and is a one-man pit crew, handling the wrench work on the bike, while Amber often picks up extra shifts as a server at The Barn in Zanesville to help offset the costs.

The family has received help building the bike from Jay Downour, who handles suspensions, Dalton Schmidt, whose company performed the powder coating, and Jimmy King, who did the graphics work for the bike and trailer.

His local GNCC races are in suburban Glouster at the Sunday Creek Raceway, where he will be named a GNCC Hometown Hero at either the John Penton event in the summer or the Burr Oak race in the fall.

He is chasing the dream many riders nationwide, of all ages, aspire to become — fully sponsored.

"I want to try and become factory," Bobby Jr. said. "Basically it's where I get free bikes and it's what I do for a living. A full-blown ride."

That will be a tall order. His plans of entering the power lineman program at the Muskingum Valley Joint Vocational School as a junior is much more easily attained. He aspires to travel and help with storm cleanup.

For now, however, he's going to enjoy the ride — even if it makes his mother worry at times.

"But I enjoy it," Amber said. "I enjoy it because I see how much he enjoys it."

sblackbu@gannett.com

740-450-6723

Twitter: @SamBlackburn