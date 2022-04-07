Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Thunder Thru 5AM; Clearing Friday

Good Friday Morning…

A “Weather Alert” for the overnight and pre-dawn hours, as we track another round of rain with embedded downpours, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty east-southeast winds. Rapid clearing by mid-morning Friday and setting up for a beautiful Friday afternoon and evening

As winds increase, we’ll see a “Gale Warning” remain in effect until 4 AM Friday.

PRE-DAWN FRIDAY 4:00AM

Some heavier downpours along with some thunderstorms

By early Friday morning, showers will taper off with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies by 11am

FRIDAY MORNING 7:00AM

FRIDAY MORNING 11:00AM

Friday afternoon will be much drier and warmer. Highs soar into the mid-60s inland and 50s at the coast with a breezy southwest wind 10-20 mph

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 3:00PM

FRIDAY EVENING 6:00PM

