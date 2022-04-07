ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Wind Thunder Thru 5AM; Clearing Friday

By Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkEZq_0f22CI7a00

Good Friday Morning…

A “Weather Alert” for the overnight and pre-dawn hours, as we track another round of rain with embedded downpours, isolated thunderstorms, and gusty east-southeast winds. Rapid clearing by mid-morning Friday and setting up for a beautiful Friday afternoon and evening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0f22CI7a00

Hour by Hour// A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

As winds increase, we’ll see a “Gale Warning” remain in effect until 4 AM Friday.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

PRE-DAWN FRIDAY 4:00AM

Some heavier downpours along with some thunderstorms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wjsz8_0f22CI7a00

By early Friday morning, showers will taper off with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies by 11am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpI7f_0f22CI7a00

FRIDAY MORNING 7:00AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SD3v_0f22CI7a00

FRIDAY MORNING 11:00AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lm4g7_0f22CI7a00

Friday afternoon will be much drier and warmer. Highs soar into the mid-60s inland and 50s at the coast with a breezy southwest wind 10-20 mph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIaVb_0f22CI7a00

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 3:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQ3nR_0f22CI7a00

FRIDAY EVENING 6:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mubaM_0f22CI7a00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCNnA_0f22CI7a00

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Police: Body found floating in Taunton River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A death investigation in Fall River is not considered suspicious, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, who confirmed the person died by suicide. Police and fire responded to the Taunton River near Battleship Cove on Sunday afternoon where they recovered the body of a deceased male floating in […]
FALL RIVER, MA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Good Friday#Thunderstorms#Radar#Bay Beach#Nexstar Media Inc#Wpri Com
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
click orlando

Timeline: Here’s when severe weather is possible where you live

ORLANDO, Fla. – 12:03 A.M. UPDATE: A tornado warning has been issued for Orange, Brevard and Seminole counties until 12:30 a.m. 11:45 P.M. UPDATE: The tornado warning for Orange County has expired and been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:15 a.m. A new tornado warning was issued in Marion County, including Summerfield, Weirsdale and Candler, and is in effect until 12:45 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WCBD Count on 2

Closings and cancellations due to Tuesday’s severe weather threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous cancellations, delays, and closings have been announced ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather. Forecasters say a line of strong severe storms will impact much of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours — bringing with it strong gusty winds and the risk for an isolated tornado and hail. School […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy