Accidents

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash was trying to rescue turtle, investigators say

fox35orlando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead went before...

www.fox35orlando.com

The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
WCTV

Woman killed in Valdosta hit-and-run

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Valdosta hit and run and police are asking for information finding the suspected vehicle in the deadly incident. On March 11, shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Marion Street after two people were hit by a vehicle.
VALDOSTA, GA
#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hit-and-run crash kills bicyclist in Englewood East

A 54-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood East on Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Regina Drive around 9:30 p.m. as the 54-year-old-man from Englewood was riding a bicycle west on South Access Road. The vehicle drove off the roadway left, collided with the curb, entered the westbound travel lanes of South Access Road and hit the bicyclist.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
KNOE TV8

State police: Hit-and-run crash kills West Monroe bicyclist

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe bicyclist. State police identified the bicyclist as Charles Lowery, 55, of West Monroe. Trooper Javier Leija with the Louisiana State Police released more information on Friday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:. Ouachita Parish-...
WEST MONROE, LA
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
11Alive

Gainesville woman killed in deadly crash with Mack truck, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is dead following a fatal car crash in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon. No charges are expected to be filed, Gainesville Police said. Maria Hernandez exited a business driveway onto Thompson Bridge Road southbound near Oak Tree Drive when her vehicle impacted a Mack dump truck heading northbound. The 75-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, police said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Woman Involved In Deadly Hit & Run Crash Told Co-Worker

On the night of February 19th this year, Tyler police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. about an accident involving a pedestrian. Dispatch told the TPD detective that one caller said the woman lying in the street was struggling to breathe. Upon arrival, Kelsey Raye Hise was found by two people who drove by and saw her in the street. The detective was told that the case was a hit-and-run, and that no witnesses or suspects had come forward. Hise would later die from her injuries.
TYLER, TX

