Baldwin County, AL

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles northeast of Calvert, or 19 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Monroe, north central Baldwin and southeastern Clarke Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Autauga, Baldwin, Bibb, Blount, Butler, Chilton, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Baldwin; Bibb; Blount; Butler; Chilton; Conecuh; Cullman; Dallas; Escambia; Jefferson; Limestone; Lowndes; Mobile; Monroe; Morgan; Perry; Shelby; St. Clair; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 63 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BALDWIN BIBB BLOUNT BUTLER CHILTON CONECUH CULLMAN DALLAS ESCAMBIA JEFFERSON LIMESTONE LOWNDES MOBILE MONROE MORGAN PERRY SHELBY ST. CLAIR WILCOX
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
natureworldnews.com

Forecasters Issued a Tornado Warning for Sections of the Gulf Coast Region

By early next week, millions of Americans will be at danger of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, big hail, and devastating winds. The southern Plains, Southeast, and Gulf Coast states will be the most vulnerable, with two waves of severe storms expected in the following days. The first round...
