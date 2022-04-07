Fire Weather Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baldwin; Clarke; Monroe The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama North central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 730 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles northeast of Calvert, or 19 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Monroe, north central Baldwin and southeastern Clarke Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 17 DAYS AGO