"This Facebook page hates clickbait headlines and you won't believe what they did about it!" Well, they publish the "bait" upfront to save you a click. Not everyone likes clickbait headlines but it's everywhere on the internet. A page by the name "Stop Clickbait" is out to end all clickbait headlines. "We click so you don't have to," is their motto and they publish screenshots of clickbait headlines from across the internet and caption the post revealing the "bait." The idea is to save people a click and not have to open an entire article for a clickbait headline.

INTERNET ・ 15 DAYS AGO