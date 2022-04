MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 2 million Ukrainians have left their homes looking for safety and medical care since Russian troops began their invasion of the European nation. Local doctors and volunteers from the Miami Chapter of United Hatzalah, a non-profit medical service organization, have been in Moldova for the past three weeks saving the lives of those who have been injured or displaced. “Without a doubt, there have been some scary situations, but I’m trying to remain focused,” said Dr. Zev Neuwirth. Dr. Neuwirth was in an ambulance, that he bought, on his way to help a woman who just gave birth in...

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO