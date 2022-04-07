Clouds today, rain & storms overnight

Mountain snow and scattered showers at the valley floors will continue through this afternoon, with daytime highs only reaching into the low 40’s. We will see patchy fog to kick off our Tuesday, with mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon and daytime highs in the low 50’s. We have a quick hitting system that will bring some light showers overnight Wednesday, otherwise we are quiet for the remainder of the 7-day. It’s that time of the year that you can hit the slopes and ski in the morning and get in a round of golf in the afternoon, with partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs that will bump into the 50’s and 60’s through Sunday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 18 DAYS AGO