NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu is looking for a new home, but he is staying patient and trusting the process as he considers his options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathieu is not rushing getting a deal done, which is probably why he left NOLA without a deal from the New Orleans Saints after his latest visit. However, the veteran NFL safety did say he wants to return to Louisiana and join the Saints even though they don’t have much need for him.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO