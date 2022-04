PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — 5G will soon be available in one Mercer County city. The City of Princeton is looking towards the future. How? By installing new cell towers within city limits on existing utility poles. A $180,000 investment by Network Building and Consulting LLC is making this possible. Sam Lusk, the Director of the […]

PRINCETON, WV ・ 21 DAYS AGO