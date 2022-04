Support of entrepreneurism that results in small business start-up’s is the economic strength of vibrant communities. A core component of the FCADC’s economic strategy is availing a full range of support to start-up businesses because once successful, they become staples of our local economy. Examples of some of Franklin County’s most successful start-up businesses include TB Woods which was a start-up in 1857, Manitowoc Crane Group (formerly Grove Manufacturing), JLG Industries, Martins Famous Pastry Shoppe, Bri-Mar Manufacturing, CAM Superline, DL Martin Co., Roy Pitz Brewery, Gearhouse Brewing, and LaunchUX.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 23 DAYS AGO