Yonkers, NY

Recall Alert: Windshield glass in some Ford Transit Connect vans could cause injuries

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Yonkers-based Consumer Reports says Ford is recalling nearly 40,000 of their 2016 and 2020 Transit Connect vans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the windshield glass could detach from the vehicles in a crash -- increasing your risk of injury.

Owners may notice wind noise or water leaks due to the defect.

In some cases, the windshield itself may be noticeably loose.

Ford, Kia, and Hyundai have issued a similar recall in recent months.

Ford says there have been no reports of accidents or injuries stemming from this problem.

Ford and Lincoln dealerships are authorized to inspect the windshield. If it's found that the adhesive is faulty, the dealer will remove and reinstall the windshield free of charge.

For more information, click here.

