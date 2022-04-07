ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

7 Benefits Of Hiring Professional Painters For Your Next Renovation

Cover picture for the articleIs the workload of your renovation project weighing you down? Are you considering seeking assistance? One of the assistances you can benefit from is hiring painters. It is due to the complexity and involving nature of their job. However, you shouldn’t just hire any painters; it’s best to ensure they’re professionals....

Augusta Free Press

Interesting ideas when renovating your kitchen

When it comes to keeping your home fresh and exciting, there are plenty of things you might want to consider, such as renovating rooms that you use regularly. Renovating your kitchen, for example, can be a brilliant way to upgrade your cooking experiences and help you experiment with different layouts, but how would one go about renovating their kitchen?
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE
LivingCheap

17 home renovations that add value to your house

Even if you’re not planning to sell your home any time soon, when you consider remodeling, you face this inevitable question: How much will this improvement add to the value of my home?. Surprisingly, much of the time the answer is not as much as it costs to make...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#The Painters#Professionalism
KRQE News 13

Best glass wall art

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The popularity of glass wall art has endured for years since many of these pieces have a light, airy aesthetic that elevates the style of your home. You shouldn’t be put off by the fragility of glass. Some pieces are composed of heavy-duty glass that’s much sturdier than you might assume.
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

Inclusive Design, Nostalgia and Wellness Lead Fashion Snoops Home Trends

Click here to read the full article. As the world continues to evolve and adapt to post-pandemic life, societal and cultural shifts impact multiple facets of life, including how consumers fill their homes. And those shifts inform many of the trends shaping the home furnishings space. At the recent High Point Market, Jaye Mize, VP and creative director for home at trend forecaster Fashion Snoops, gave insight into some of those trends not only impacting the home goods industry now, but for years to come. One of the biggest trends Mize touched on was the desire to create a sanctuary in the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Homes designed to help you achieve an eco-friendly + green lifestyle

With the world turning topsy turvy since the pandemic hit us, living in a sustainable, conscious, and smart manner has never been more imperative. Our homes should seamlessly integrate with, and nourish the planet, not drain her resources and reduce her lifespan. Being at one with Planet Earth, while taking rigorous care of her has never been more of a priority. In an effort to encourage an eco-friendly way of life, sustainable and eco-friendly architecture has been gaining immense popularity among architects! Architects have been designing sustainable homes. These homes aim to harmoniously merge with nature, co-existing with it in peace, and allowing us to live in equilibrium with the environment. They reduce their carbon footprint and encourage a green and clean lifestyle. And, not to mention they’re aesthetically and visually pleasing as well! From a tiny home composed of 2 shipping containers and is designed for off-grid living to a compact home that finds harmony in New Zealand’s landscape – these amazing homes will convert you into sustainable architecture advocates!
HOME & GARDEN
hackernoon.com

Knitting Helps You Understand Programming Patterns

As part of my bootcamp, I was asked to present for 10 minutes on any topic. I've been crocheting since 2013 and knitting since 2018, and I had noticed some similarities between the way I approached a project in either fiber arts or programming. What I did not expect to find was a rich history of fiber arts and programming influencing each other.
AMAZON
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Thrift Finds and DIYs Turn an Empty Kitchen Corner into a Stylish Prep Space for $1,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s maybe nothing more frustrating than an awkward, wasted corner in a home. Thankfully, Apartment Therapy has plenty of solutions for giving those corners a new sense of purpose. Shelves, seating, storage, artwork, and cool lamps can work wonders in a once-wasted space.
HOME & GARDEN

