In 2016, celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger and William “Mac” Osborne were set up on a blind date during New York Fashion Week by their mutual friend Savannah Engel. “Savannah had set me up on quite a few dates with what felt like most of New York City, and none of them had panned out,” Micaela remembers. “So I begrudgingly agreed to this one. And, thank god I did.” Three months later, he moved into her apartment, and in 2018, Mac surprised Micaela with a proposal on Sammy’s Beach in East Hampton.

