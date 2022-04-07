ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Raw: The Miz defeated Dominik Mysterio

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 1 day ago
#1 Women's Tag Team Contendership match: Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley. Being the star of any wrestling fan's dreams after last night's look, sadly, isn't enough to get a title shot. In the finale Liv tries to pin on Sasha after an assisted Powerbomb...

