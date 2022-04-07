ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food and wine festival returns to Tuscaloosa

By Alabama Public Radio
apr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Alabama Food and Wine Festival is making its return after a two year hiatus. The event features local restaurants showcasing their menus to raise money for the West Alabama Food Bank. This year marks the eighth festival since the COVID-19 pandemic caused it...

