The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — which one of us (Arunima) contributed to — has emphasised the need for enormous change if we are to keep within the 1.5℃ warming limit. This Paris Agreement goal is currently beyond our reach. Achieving it would require drastic emissions reductions across all sectors and at all scales. Here are some emerging technologies in the food, transport and energy sectors with great potential to address the climate challenge. 1. Alternative protein sources The IPCC report highlights the potential of plant-based diets, not only for achieving emissions reductions but also improving...

