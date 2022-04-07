ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Courteney's Forecast

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur severe threat comes to an end...

www.13wmaz.com

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the 60s. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with perhaps a sprinkle towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect on and off rain/showers -- mainly from 8 AM until 9 PM -- with highs only in the 50s.Looking ahead: Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then we turn things around on Saturday with some showers and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. As for Sunday, we ring in spring (11:33 AM) with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday April 5th

Hot across the area with afternoon highs closer to summer temperatures. High soared into the mid 90s across the state with mostly clear skies. A few thunderstorms have developed well to the south of the area near the Eagle Pass area, but the clear skies and quiet conditions will persist for the Concho Valley. Windy […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
WDTN

Clearing Skies and Cold Tonight

It will be quite cold tonight with clouds clearing out and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Saturday will start with some sunshine, and highs will reach the 50s. Clouds increase in the afternoon with the chance of showers by evening. TONIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 28. SATURDAY: Some morning sun,...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Sun and breeze for Thursday

Sun through the weekend, cool mornings, and nice weather for the afternoons. “Your Thursday will be sunny, but breezy. Other than gusty north winds it will be a nice day with highs in the low 70s. It stays breezy through tonight with 40s north
SUN, LA

