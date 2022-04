A youth basketball game in Georgia devolved into anarchy and left a referee seriously injured following a group attack by numerous players over the weekend. It’s unclear what sparked the brawl following competition at the “Love of the Game” held at Stronghold Christian Church in Lithonia, just outside of Atlanta — however video shows numerous 8th grade players chasing down and attacking a referee. TMZ is reporting the official required 30 stitches to close wounds sustained in the attack, but is expected to make a full recovery.

1 DAY AGO