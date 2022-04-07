ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long deliberations bring hope to kidnapping conspiracy suspect’s father

By Ken Kolker
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) — While the jury in the governor kidnapping conspiracy trial has deliberated in a room in downtown Grand Rapids for four days, the nearby federal courtroom has been mostly empty, except for relatives of the suspects.

Families of Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and Adam Fox have sat on the wooden benches on the “defense” side of the sixth-floor courtroom of Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker, some working on word puzzles, all waiting for any word, brought together by the alleged deeds of their sons or brothers.

Barry Croft Jr., who is from Delaware, is the only suspect without family here.

Harris’s father Rob has been in court every day for the trial, which took more than three weeks, and for every minute of jury deliberations.

Rob Harris, kidnapping plot suspect Daniel Harris’ father. (April 7, 2022)

“I’ll tell you the first day (of jury deliberations) was the worst,” Rob Harris, of Lake Orion, said. “Absolutely the worst. Don’t know what to expect. The day seemed to last forever.”

Harris and the other families say they are hoping the long deliberations could show the jury is having some doubt and could lead to not guilty verdicts.

“Everyone I talk to says the longer it goes, the better it statistically is for you and your side, so we have some hope in that,” Harris said.

The jury broke for the day Thursday, its fourth full day of deliberations, without reaching a verdict. It will go back to work Friday morning.

The four defendants are facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, allegedly angry over her response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The FBI said it broke up the plot on Oct. 7, 2020, a year and a half ago on Thursday.

All but Caserta are facing other charges, including conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. Harris, 24, faces the most charges: four.

Harris, a former Marine, testified he joined the Wolverine Watchmen militia group in spring 2020 to keep up his military training.

“He loved shooting guns and things like that, and he loved the camaraderie of the military and he missed it,” his father said.

His father was in court as his son took the stand.

“I was excited. He’s a confident young man,” Rob Harris said.

He was there as his son used an expletive when the federal prosecutor asked about the key FBI informant, Big Dan Chappel .

“I understand why he said it, in his mind, according to his testimony, he (Big Dan) was afraid of talk. Talk is not illegal,” Rob Harris said.

He said his son was using “sarcasm” when he talked about shooting the governor in the head.

He said his son was not trying to kidnap the governor.

“No, he thought those guys were idiots,” he said.

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
