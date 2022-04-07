ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Flooding, isolated severe storms followed by spectacular weekend

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsIaZ_0f221ZfB00
Flooding in Nassau County

Jacksonville, Fl — Locally heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds started the early morning today ahead of a cold front and, eventually, cooler air.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says once the front is fully through we’ll turn drier and windy with much cooler air. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

Morning storms dropped more than 2.4′' of rain at JAX Airport, nearly a full months worth (for April). Winds uprooted trees in some isolated areas of Nassau County. And Callahan picked up several inches of rain, leading to flooded streets and neighborhoods.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Friday will be sunny, breezy and less humid. Temperatures will be several degrees below average, only in the low 70s. And the cooler air stick around throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be quite cool, only near 70 degrees, with a lot of sunshine and a breeze. Early Sunday may be near record lows close to 40 degrees.

Sunday will be quite nice overall with temperatures that will be in the low 70s. The new work week will start a warming trend but no worse than average with partly to mostly sunny conditions and a high of 78.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Callahan, FL
City
Yulee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Power Line#Humid#Extreme Weather#Action News Jax#Time#Mikefirstalert#Wokvnews
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
TODAY.com

Severe storm hazards threaten the South

Heavy weather is delivering in Florida, with the risk of more severe weather including isolated tornadoes. The hazardous weather will shift into the East by New Orleans putting 11 million people at risk. Meanwhile, the East coast is under water with rain soaking New England. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 16, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Storms cause heavy flooding in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Parts of Tuscaloosa experienced heavy flooding Tuesday night as strong storms passed through Alabama. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Tuscaloosa County until 9:15 p.m. The National Weather Service predicted the locations that would be impacted include: Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Coker, Binion Creek...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy