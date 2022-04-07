ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Max Payne 1 & 2 game remakes under development

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games of this week announced that they are currently in the process of remaking the original Max Payne 1 and 2 video games first launched back in 2001. Remedy is currently in the process of developing the games as a single title for PC, PlayStation 5 and...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Grand Theft Auto Fans Think GTA 6 Is Set in 1978

Grand Theft Auto fans -- or some Grand Theft Auto fans, rather -- think GTA 6 is set in 1978 and may be revealed or teased today. Don't believe this? Don't worry, you're not alone, but today we are diving into the latest speculation making the rounds within parts of the Grand Theft Auto community. The speculation comes the way of the GTA Forums and Reddit, where most GTA 6 speculation is born, and it involves some dubious and cryptic teases from a user of the former with a few different aliases but known on Twitter as The Last Fish Supper.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online Changes Teased by Rockstar Games

GTA Online and GTA V are finally out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms which means that players have now gotten the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game that they've been waiting on. Those updated versions are hardly the end of Rockstar Games' plans for those GTA games, apparently, with the developer teasing in its latest newswire post about their releases that there are more plans to "improve and tune the GTA Online experience. Some of the adjustments planned have already been made with more teased for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 2#Xbox Series X#Remakes#Video Game#Remedy Entertainment#Apple Macintosh#Rockstar Games#Remedy Ceo
ComicBook

Ubisoft Insider Teases Four Unannounced Games

Ubisoft is reportedly working on at least four unannounced games. Ubisoft is one of the biggest gaming publishers out there. There are tons of Ubisoft development studios around the globe either leading projects or supporting them, meaning there is always lots going on. On top of that, the gaming giant holds the keys to some of the biggest active franchises in the industry with Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and many more. On top of that, Ubisoft has also been given the ability to work on games in the Star Wars universe, so there are tons of games in development. We already know about a number of them, but there is apparently a handful that the studio hasn't detailed yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Responds to GTA Online Bans For Playing GTA 5 Story Mode

Back on March 24, we relayed word that GTA Online players were getting banned for playing GTA 5 story mode. A week later, Rockstar Games has finally responded to these reports, acknowledging the problem. If you missed the original reports, players were reporting that they were receiving an alert screen when trying to enter from GTA Online from GTA V Story Mode saying the user had been banned. That said, according to Rockstar Games, players aren't actually getting banned.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA V and GTA Online Xbox Series X Review: A Marginal Upgrade

Rockstar Games has officially released Grand Theft Auto V for the third time on its third generation of consoles. After selling over 160 million copies in just eight years, it's no surprise that Rockstar wants to keep the momentum going. It has done so by not only releasing the core game once again, but also splintering GTA Online off into a standalone game. The two can be purchased all together or separately, signaling a long-term plan for GTA Online on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. With that said, this remaster/port is not going to be for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Marketing
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Officially in Development

A new game in The Witcher series has been confirmed by CD Projekt Red to be in development. Following the ongoing success of 2015's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the Polish studio would one day end up creating a new entry in the franchise. And while the game that has been announced today seemingly won't be called The Witcher 4, it will instead kick off a whole new era for the RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

New Witcher Game in Development Using Unreal Engine 5 Under CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red is back on a roll as they officially announced that a new game of The Witcher series is in development and the production will be making the switch from their REDengine to using Unreal Engine 5. While it would not bear the name as the fourth installment, it would be starting a whole new saga for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Square Enix Accidentally Leaks Return of Popular PS1 RPG

Square Enix has accidentally leaked the return of a popular PS1 RPG, courtesy of a new trademark filed in Japan by the company. Square Enix is currently, and has been for a while, sitting on a wealth of dormant IP. For example, it's currently sitting on the Tactics Ogre series, which has seen no activity since 2001. That said, it looks like this squatting may soon end in the case of the RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Abandoned Dev "Absolutely Not Proud of" PS5 App

The developer of Abandoned has stated it's not proud of the PS5 app that it released last summer. Abandoned has been one long rollercoaster of emotions since its announcement. When it was revealed, it was a seemingly normal indie horror game about someone stranded in the woods, but then things got weird. People started coming up with wild conspiracy theories suggesting Abandoned was actually a new secret game from Hideo Kojima, perhaps Konami recruited this developer to make a new Silent Hill, and so much more. The whole story of the game is pretty exhausting, especially compared to how little we know about the story or mechanics of the game itself, but it all led up to one big event. In August, developer Blue Box Game Studios released an app on PS5 that would debut the first real look at Abandoned in real-time. Sadly, it was just a short 5 second video of a man walking down a hallway with some text that told fans to stay tuned for the real thing.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Battlefront Reimagined as Gritty First-Person Shooter by Mods

The much-beloved Star Wars: Battlefront series has been reimagined as a significantly grittier first-person shooter thanks to mods for the PC game Squad. The Star Wars: Battlefront series began back in the early 2000s during the rise of online gaming and the release of the prequel films. They were an instant hit and helped create a compelling and authentic representation of the "war" part of Star Wars. The game wasn't focused on a Jedi, bounty hunter, or pilot, you could be all of those plus the various soldiers that populate the battlefield and it helped sell the idea of these big-scale battles across the galaxy. Although a third entry was canceled, Electronic Arts eventually revived the series and eventually created a game that fans seem to love.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Gran Turismo 7 adds more in-game economy fixes in April update

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out yet another update that, among other things, improves the in-game economy. Update 1.11 was released on Thursday, bringing more races and challenges, better availability of used cars, and some physics tweaks, in addition to bug fixes. GT7 arrived in early March for the PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Apex Legends Teases Season 13 Character

Apex Legends Season 13 is coming to the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game later this year. Ahead of its release, and during Season 12, developer Respawn Entertainment has gone ahead and issued the first Season 13 teaser in-game, and at the same time teased the new character arriving alongside the new season.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

Looking for games like GTA to play while you wait for GTA 6? Join the club. While Rockstar Games has finally announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in development, it’s likely going to be years before it’s released. Sure, we still have GTA 5 and GTA...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy