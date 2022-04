GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Road crews have wrapped up their first night of work on Augusta Street, transitioning the four-lane road down to three lanes. Over the course of the next week, crews will restripe Augusta Street between Augusta Place and Crystal Avenue to complete the “road diet.” The finished product will be three lanes, with one lane of traffic going in each direction and a center turn lane.

