Pickens County, SC

Couple's dream of owning livable treehouse becomes reality

By Jenni Williams
WGAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Travelers and residents alike will soon be able to rent out a treehouse in the mountains of Pickens County, South Carolina. Clemson University alumni, Ben and Mason Sanders, of Greenville County, commissioned Treehugger Customs to bring their vision for “Branches Up Mountain Getaway” to reality in...

#Treehouse Masters#Clemson University#Treehugger Customs
