The attorney general has succesfully blocked the BBC from airing a programme that would identify a “dangerous extremist and misogynist” who is allegedly an MI5 informant.The ruling means the show can be broadcast, but only in a way where the alleged covert human intelligence source (Chis) is not identifiable.The BBC said it wanted to identify the man - known as “X” during the proceedings - as it believed he was “a danger to women” and the information could warn those considering a relationship with him.But a judge ruled in favour of the attorney general on Thursday, saying it could present...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO