ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

WATCH: Flip Circus performer teaches Shane how to juggle

By Jason Paderon
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- SILive.com’s Shane DiMaio recently joined Flip Circus juggler Luva Vazquez at the tents outside of the Staten Island Mall to see if our resident clown...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

New in NYC: FLIP Circus coming to the Staten Island Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Taking place inside its distinctive red and white striped big top tent, FLIP Circus has arrived in Staten Island. FLIP Circus brings families and friends together for an intimate new show highlighting the enduring human spirit. An entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family, which celebrates the great American circus tradition, will be located at the Staten Island Mall from March 25 to April 11.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for April 3, 2022

The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Minnie Imperato, 91, a longtime nursing department administrative assistant at the former St. Vincent’s Hospital, died on Friday, April 1. She resided in Staten Island most of her life. Roberta “Buzzy”...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
The Staten Island Advance

Second-best pizza in the world is made by this NY pizzeria

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Move over, New York City. Turns out, you’re not the only place in the Empire State with world-class pizza. Hudson & Packard, of the Hudson Valley, recently won second place at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas, reported SILive.com sister website Syracuse.com. The competition took place recently during the International Pizza Expo & Conference, the world’s largest pizza show.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best everything bagels in NYC: Here’s the 5 best on Staten Island, says citywide survey

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’ve ever wondered where the best everything bagels are in New York City, look no further than the results of this massive citywide taste test. A new survey dubbed “Everything is Everything” had a goal to find the best everything bagels across the five boroughs. The effort is a part of a much larger project called “2020: Total Clarity” by duo Mike Varley and Jessi Highet. During the project, the pair walked five marathons a week — 7,000 miles total — around the five boroughs for one calendar year. It was during that time that Varley began eating bagels routinely and cataloging the experience.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Staten Island Mall#Performing#Silive Com
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for April 7, 2022: FDNY firefighter Gerard Gallagher remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gerard Gallagher, 73, of Midland Beach, has died. Gerard began his career in the NYPD but was the proudest of his time in the FDNY as a firefighter. Starting out in the Lower East Side, Engine 17 and Ladder 18, then moving on to Engine 166 and Ladder 86 on Staten Island. Gerard also worked for Homeland Security on a counter-terrorism task force and, most recently, as security for Calvin Klein. He will be remembered as a loving husband and best friend to his children. He will also be remembered for his delicious cooking, deep kindness, and fantastic sense of humor.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for April 8, 2022: WWII Purple Heart recipient Rudolph Kormann remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rudolph Kormann, 96, of Newtown, Connecticut, has died. Born in Staten Island, Rudolph, or “Ken,” and his wife, Alice, lived in Grasmere before moving to Newtown, Connecticut, in 2017. He worked for the American Toy Company after serving in WWII as a Tank Driver/Technician in the U.S. Army 10th Armored Division. Ken received a Purple Heart, Silver Star, and WWII Victory Medal. After returning home from WWII, he met the love of his life, Alice, sharing a marriage for 66 years together. Ken was a member of the American Legion for 75 years serving as Commander of the Patric J. Dalessio Post #1310 for several years. Ken was a true patriot, always stopping to salute an American flag he saw. Ken and Alice also enjoyed entertaining at their home and never failed to have a favorite joke to share to make someone laugh. He will be remembered as helping family, friends, and those in need at a moment’s notice. Ken is survived by his nieces Carolyn Pisano Barone and Helinda DiLorenzo and his nephew Dennis Schmeider along with many great/grand nieces and nephews who adored him and enjoyed and treasured the time they spent with him, whether it was playing cards, doing word puzzles, and hearing many of his life stories.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Nonprofit Association honors 19 for tireless dedication to S.I. during ‘truly unprecedented times’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Nonprofit Association recently honored 19 community leaders and volunteers for their tireless dedication and commitment to helping others and fulfilling their organization’s mission. After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 10th annual award ceremony was held on...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

He was a mountain of a man | From the editor

Bet a lot of you never heard of Moses Mountain. Or how it came to be. This is not the stuff of ancient geologic movement of the earth’s tectonic plates, neighbors. Comedian that he is when not prosecuting criminals, and with tongue firmly in cheek, our Staten Island district attorney claimed confusion when he heard Moses Mountain was being renamed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Spicy chicken nuggets return to New York’s McDonald’s

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Let’s get down to the specs of Spicy Chicken McNuggets, reintroduced to local McDonald’s menus and Staten Island palates for a limited time. Breaded in tempura and deep-fried, heat hails from cayenne and chili peppers. And the zingy sauce treatment riffs on one of the world’s most iconic food inventions — the McNugget itself — birthed unto company headquarters. then located Oak Brook, Ill., in 1983.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: April 8 - April 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are plenty of family-friendly events taking place this weekend if you are looking for something to do. Buffalo Bisons baseball is back at Sahlen Field! The Bisons kicked off the season at home Tuesday and continue a series against the Iowa Cubs through Sunday. Friday's game is a fridaynightbash!, Saturday's game is Tops Dog Day at the Park and kids tickets for Sunday's game will be $5. You can find more information and tickets here.
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
49K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy