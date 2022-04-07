WATCH: Flip Circus performer teaches Shane how to juggle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rudolph Kormann, 96, of Newtown, Connecticut, has died. Born in Staten Island, Rudolph, or “Ken,” and his wife, Alice, lived in Grasmere before moving to Newtown, Connecticut, in 2017. He worked for the American Toy Company after serving in WWII as a Tank Driver/Technician in the U.S. Army 10th Armored Division. Ken received a Purple Heart, Silver Star, and WWII Victory Medal. After returning home from WWII, he met the love of his life, Alice, sharing a marriage for 66 years together. Ken was a member of the American Legion for 75 years serving as Commander of the Patric J. Dalessio Post #1310 for several years. Ken was a true patriot, always stopping to salute an American flag he saw. Ken and Alice also enjoyed entertaining at their home and never failed to have a favorite joke to share to make someone laugh. He will be remembered as helping family, friends, and those in need at a moment’s notice. Ken is survived by his nieces Carolyn Pisano Barone and Helinda DiLorenzo and his nephew Dennis Schmeider along with many great/grand nieces and nephews who adored him and enjoyed and treasured the time they spent with him, whether it was playing cards, doing word puzzles, and hearing many of his life stories.

