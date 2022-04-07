ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.7.22 (5AM)

pahomepage.com
 1 day ago

Meteorologist Logan Westrope has more on the rain for your Thursday. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.7.22 (5AM)...

www.pahomepage.com

NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
KRON4 News

Late snow and wind hit South and Northeast

(AP) — A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South. The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches (18 to 30 centimeters) could […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WBRE

April showers falling in NEPA, some counties in flood watch warning

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Periods of rain will continue throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, steady and heavy at times. Some counties within the area are under a flood watch warning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible late afternoon and evening. The rain will continue through the evening, tapering off by midnight. Rainfall totals will […]
KAAL-TV

Severe Weather: Flooding

(ABC 6 News) - Heavy rainfall, especially around lakes and rivers, can lead to the flooding of communities. Sometimes, it can happen in a flash. Meteorologist Todd Shea from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI elaborates on the meaning of a flash flood. "The tricky part with the phrase "flash" means it's happening very quickly. In a matter of minutes or a few hours."
LA CROSSE, WI
The Independent

Travel problems expected amid wind and ice weather warnings

Parts of the UK could face travel problems amid wintry weather and more strong winds.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for parts of central and southern England, including London, into Thursday evening.Meanwhile, the Met Office has announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.Forecasters said the wind will mean some likely delays to road, rail and air travel, as well as longer journeys and delays for lorries on exposed routes and bridges.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Ice across parts of ScotlandThursday 2200 – Friday 0900Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay...
The Independent

Roads and railways likely to be disrupted by snow as weather warning issued

Disruption for roads and railways is expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for snow across northern parts of Scotland.The Met Office issued a warning from 6am to 10pm on Tuesday for an area covering much of Highland and Grampian.It was previously issued for 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.“Snow may cause some disruption across parts of Scotland through Tuesday before clearing northwards,” the Met Office said in its warning.“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.” Read More Ukraine news live: Body of Olga Sohnenko found in shallow graveWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
