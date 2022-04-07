Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.7.22 (5AM)

Parts of the UK could face travel problems amid wintry weather and more strong winds.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for parts of central and southern England, including London, into Thursday evening.Meanwhile, the Met Office has announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.Forecasters said the wind will mean some likely delays to road, rail and air travel, as well as longer journeys and delays for lorries on exposed routes and bridges.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Ice across parts of ScotlandThursday 2200 – Friday 0900Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay...

