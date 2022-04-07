Firefighters Hurt In Crash While Battling Grass Fire

A Pennsylvania man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while operating a snowblower. The incident happened in Westmoreland County over the weekend, according to WPXI. A 2019 Dodge Ram crossed the street and struck 49-year old Brian Hyde according to the report. Hyde was pronounced dead at the hospital the news outlet […]
A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
A police corporal caused a head-on crash that sent himself and another driver to hospitals on Tuesday, state police say.The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Lancaster Township, Butler County at mile marker 91 around 4:18 p.m. Apr. 5, according to Pennsylvania state police.…
A Pennsylvania man lied his way into Ramsey Elementary School and recorded a child on his cellphone in the girl’s bathroom in Monroeville on Tuesday, police say. Brian Mintmier, 26, approached the school’s main entrance around 2:19 p.m. where he was met with a district employee who was responsible for screening visitors before the entrance. […]
A woman in western Pa. was life-flighted to a local hospital after being trampled by multiple cows on Monday. The incident happened near the municipal building in Raccoon Township, Beaver County, as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports. A medical helicopter was called to the scene just off Route 18 to transport...
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a man traveling in the truck...
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City teen was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident that occurred in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:47 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, on Oleopolis Road, west of Boyle Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, involving a 15-year-old Oil City male.
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out...
PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh residents are sounding off and alerting neighbors of a utility scam where a person knocks on the front door of your home claiming to be a Duquesne Light worker. Bud Herrod of Greenfield experienced it firsthand. “No Duquesne Light lanyard or nothing on. That’s...
