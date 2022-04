As an adult, you make your own health care decisions. However, what happens if you are not able to make or communicate decisions regarding your health? In emergency situations, medical providers generally have the authority to provide measures to sustain life. However, once the emergency subsides, health care providers will look to a surrogate decision maker. If you have signed a health care power of attorney and a living will (also referred to as an advanced directive), your agent under your health care power of attorney will have the authority to make decisions on your behalf. But what happens if you do not have a health care power of attorney or living will and you are not competent to make decisions regarding your health care?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO