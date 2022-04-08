More rain overnight; sunny Friday

Rain will continue overnight and a scattered thunderstorm is possible, but Friday will be the pick of the week weather wise.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low-60s and a little breezy in the afternoon.

Teeling says Saturday will be cloudy with showers, while Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. An afternoon shower is possible..

Teeling says there will be a warm up next week, with highs in the 70s by Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT : Rain, heavy at times, with a thunderstorm also possible. Ending by morning with 1-2 inches of rain possible. Low of 43.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High of 62

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High of 55.

SUNDAY : Mix of clouds and sun with an isolated afternoon shower, breezy and cool. High of 53.

MONDAY : Mostly sunny and milder. High of 62.

TUESDAY : A few early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. High of 69.