ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More rain overnight; sunny Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyzyL_0f21ywm500

Rain will continue overnight and a scattered thunderstorm is possible, but Friday will be the pick of the week weather wise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cY4Xv_0f21ywm500

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and a high in the low-60s and a little breezy in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5FZ0_0f21ywm500

Teeling says Saturday will be cloudy with showers, while Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. An afternoon shower is possible..

Teeling says there will be a warm up next week, with highs in the 70s by Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tc1l_0f21ywm500

OVERNIGHT : Rain, heavy at times, with a thunderstorm also possible. Ending by morning with 1-2 inches of rain possible. Low of 43.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High of 62

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High of 55.

SUNDAY : Mix of clouds and sun with an isolated afternoon shower, breezy and cool. High of 53.

MONDAY : Mostly sunny and milder. High of 62.

TUESDAY : A few early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. High of 69.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZam2_0f21ywm500

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch Team
WLWT 5

Snow on the way Friday: How much to expect and when

CINCINNATI — Big changes are on the way for Friday. An arctic cold front moves in, bringing a surge of cold air, snow and wind. Friday shapes up to be a very interesting weather day. The snow arrives in our Indiana communities first, around 3 p.m. Snow approaches downtown by around 5 p.m. It may not accumulate initially, but impacts to travel are expected after sunset. Crashing temperatures into the 20s, gusty winds to 30mph, and impressive snow lead to tricky travel. Most of Greater Cincinnati looks to pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy