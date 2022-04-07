Gibbs Announces Retirement

Dr. Michael F. Morgan, 82 of Zanesville passed away on April 5, 2022. He was born September 3, 1939 in Provo, Utah to the late Ralph Morgan and Elizabeth Fitzgerald Morgan. Michael was a graduate of Provo High School, 1961 graduate of Brigham Young University and a 1966 graduate of Western Reserve Dental School. He was owner of his family dental practice from1966 to 2017. He was always an entrepreneur, starting his first business at the age of 8, which was selling earthworms and later, selling eggs, mowing lawns, and selling car parts. Michael was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints where he was a Bishop for eight years, teaching Sunday School and served in Cambodia as a missionary. He was Silver Beaver in the Boy Scouts and served on the Board, President of the American Cancer Society, Toast Masters, and board member of Zandex Health Care Corporation. Michael loved to hunt turkey, deer and bear and loved to go to Canada on fishing trips. He loved his children and supported them in school, his patients, people and he never met a stranger. He was known for his green thumb, love of music (including whistling), love of animals, and supporter of the arts.

