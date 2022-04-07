ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Gibbs Announces Retirement

By Nichole Hannahs
WHIZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican US Representative Bob Gibbs has announced his sudden retirement with voting underway in Ohio’s primary. The six-term congressman represents Ohio’s 7th District which includes Coshocton County, declared himself a casualty of “the circus” over Ohio’s unresolved congressional map....

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

WHIZ

Muskingum County Most Wanted

Charges: Trafficking & Poss. of Drugs, tampering w/evidence, Failure to comply w/Police Officer, failed to complete community service, and Failure to pay child support. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Upcoming Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The downtown Zanesville Interstate 70 project not only affects interstate travelers but its reconstruction also affects North and South bound traffic that need to cross from one side to the other. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced upcoming projects slated...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHIZ

Case Against Roberts Dismissed by State

Charges against a Muskingum County man are being dismissed at the request of the victim and her family. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said the case against John Roberts was dismissed after the victim and her mother didn’t want to move forward with trial because of the trauma the victim experienced mentally, emotionally and psychologically.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Dewayne Eugene Ricks

Dewayne Eugene Ricks, 47, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. Dewayne was born August 14, 1974 in Houston, Texas, the son of Lonnie G. and Sandra R. (Winslow) Ricks. Dewayne is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jennifer Marie Ricks; grandparents, Leighton and Effie Lou Ricks and Don and Geneva Winslow; and a close friend, Chris Fagan.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Bob Gibbs
WHIZ

Kathleen “Kathy” (Odle) Combs

Kathleen “Kathy” (Odle) Combs, 64, passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2022 at 6:24 am at her home in Columbus, Ohio in the presence of her loving family. Kathy was born into a large family, having 5 brothers and 6 sisters, in Louisville, Kentucky on September 18, 1957, child of Guy M Odle and Gracie Lucille Embry.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Michael R. Griffin

Michael R. Griffin, 63 of Zanesville, passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, OH. He was born January 23, 1959, in Zanesville, the son of the late Donald and Lela Griffin. He was a 1977 graduate of Zanesville High School and was a member...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Blystone Campaigns in Cambridge

An area farmer is making his political debut this campaign season. Joe Blystone made an appearance at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge to further his presence in Ohio’s rural areas. Blystone is one of several candidates running on the republican ticket to become Ohio’s next governor.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Dr. Michael F. Morgan

Dr. Michael F. Morgan, 82 of Zanesville passed away on April 5, 2022. He was born September 3, 1939 in Provo, Utah to the late Ralph Morgan and Elizabeth Fitzgerald Morgan. Michael was a graduate of Provo High School, 1961 graduate of Brigham Young University and a 1966 graduate of Western Reserve Dental School. He was owner of his family dental practice from1966 to 2017. He was always an entrepreneur, starting his first business at the age of 8, which was selling earthworms and later, selling eggs, mowing lawns, and selling car parts. Michael was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints where he was a Bishop for eight years, teaching Sunday School and served in Cambodia as a missionary. He was Silver Beaver in the Boy Scouts and served on the Board, President of the American Cancer Society, Toast Masters, and board member of Zandex Health Care Corporation. Michael loved to hunt turkey, deer and bear and loved to go to Canada on fishing trips. He loved his children and supported them in school, his patients, people and he never met a stranger. He was known for his green thumb, love of music (including whistling), love of animals, and supporter of the arts.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Poll Workers Needed in Muskingum County and Statewide

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Ohio primary election is quickly approaching, and Ohio still needs poll workers. The Primary election will be held on May 3rd, and many local polling sites are not yet full staffed. It takes 55,000 people to fill polling locations, including both republicans and democrats. Secretary of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

April is National Car Care Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – April has been designated National Car Care Month to improve public awareness of vehicle maintenance and safety. John McIntire Library Adult Services Manager Suzanne Helms discussed the variety of automotive information the library has available to the public. “Chilton’s is a long trusted service manual. They...
POLITICS
WHIZ

John W. Benson

Dr. John W. Benson, 74, of Nashport, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. He was born November 28, 1947, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, a son of the late Jack W. and Dorothy (Plewe) Benson. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with a BS in Biological Sciences and received his PhD from Michigan State University in Zoological Sciences with an emphasis in Animal Behavior. He retired as a College Professor from Ohio University-Zanesville after thirty eight years and was a long time member of St. James Episcopal Church. John was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and a supporter of various charities. He loved 60’s and 80’s music and enjoyed travelling especially to the beach. He will mostly be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pinkerton Road Closure

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Pinkerton Road will be closed between Foxfire Drive and Coopermill Road beginning on Monday, April 11th and will remain closed through Friday, April 22nd. The road will be closed for intersection and bridge...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
