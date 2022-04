The much-beloved Star Wars: Battlefront series has been reimagined as a significantly grittier first-person shooter thanks to mods for the PC game Squad. The Star Wars: Battlefront series began back in the early 2000s during the rise of online gaming and the release of the prequel films. They were an instant hit and helped create a compelling and authentic representation of the "war" part of Star Wars. The game wasn't focused on a Jedi, bounty hunter, or pilot, you could be all of those plus the various soldiers that populate the battlefield and it helped sell the idea of these big-scale battles across the galaxy. Although a third entry was canceled, Electronic Arts eventually revived the series and eventually created a game that fans seem to love.

