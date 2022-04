Ryan Stadelmaier and Cal Stearns combined for 18 points Thursday to lead the Dow-Midland boys' lacrosse team to a nonleague 20-10 victory over Okemos at the Dow turf field. Stadelmaier had six goals and three assists, while Stearns added four goals and five assists. Will Kuper chipped in five goals and an assist, while Ryan Pomranky had three goals, and Kyle Riter added two goals and two assists.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO