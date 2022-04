Four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman released a list of his top eight schools on social media Wednesday night and the Florida Gators made the cut. Bridgeman qualified that his recruitment is still “100% open” while naming UF as a top contender along with Georgia, Jackson State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina and West Virginia. He spoke to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn about each program, and he revealed just how connected he is to the new staff in Gainesville.

