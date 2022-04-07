Police agencies in metro Detroit targeting distracted drivers on Thursday

Law enforcement agencies from around metro Detroit are participating in a one-day crackdown on distracted driving.

Officers will be patrolling roads for four hours on Thursday as part of the campaign called "Connect to Disconnect."

Police will be looking for drivers who are paying more attention to their phones and not the roads.

Over two dozen law enforcement agencies are taking part in the crackdown, with several of them in metro Detroit, from the Birmingham Police Department to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The enforcement is in support of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April.

"Just taking your eyes off the road for more than two seconds doubles your risk of a crash," Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA, said.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce the alarming crash and death toll. In 2020, there were over 14,000 crashes related to distracted driving, and 48 people died.

In Michigan, the law bans reading, typing or sending a text while driving. The first fine is $100, and any fine after is $200.

But, it's not just your phone that is distracting drivers.

"Eating, to drinking, personal grooming, certainly your cell phone, texting, even other passengers in the vehicle – there are so many distractions that come with driving a vehicle," Woodland said.

In January, the Michigan House passed two bills aimed a distracted driving, making talking or texting a crime with increasing fines.

For those bills to become law, they have to pass the State Senate, then head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

Below are the agencies participating in the crackdown.