ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police divers search river for missing Chester student last seen more than a week ago

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IfWZ_0f21x3iW00

Police divers have been scouring a river in search of a missing student last seen more than week ago.

Emmanuel Chikwa, 18, was spotted on CCTV walking near a suspension bridge in Chester city centre at 2.44am on Monday 28 March.

The University of Chester student went missing from his home in the Parkgate Road area a day earlier.

An underwater search team was seen scouring the River Dee under the bridge on Wednesday.

Police have released a CCTV image of Mr Chikwa, who was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a white stripe across the chest and his left arm, a grey T-shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

The teenager, who is originally from Sheffield, is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall, of slight build with a shaven head and wears glasses.

Police say his disappearance is “extremely out of character”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tx208_0f21x3iW00

Detective Sergeant Simon Owen, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Officers have been out and about across the city continuing the search for Emmanuel.

“This is extremely out of character for Emmanuel and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We have been following a number of enquiries which has resulted in a further CCTV image of Emmanuel which shows him walking through the city centre in the early hours of 28 March.

“With this new sighting, we now know Emmanuel was wearing a distinctive jacket so I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or someone who matching his description to please get in touch.

“The same goes to anyone with CCTV in and around the suspension bridge area of Chester along with dashcam and smart doorbell footage as this may help us.

“I’m also continuing to appeal directly to Emmanuel, please contact us to let us know that you are safe and well.”

The University of Chester has been using its social media accounts to raise awareness of Mr Chikwa’s disappearance.

It posted earlier this week: “Unfortunately one of our students Emmanuel Chikwa is currently missing.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and Cheshire Police have asked for our help to ask all staff and students if they may have seen Emmanuel since last Sunday.”

Anyone within any information in relation to the whereabouts of Emmanuel Chikwa is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the force’s website or call 101, quoting IML 1235742.

To give information anonymously, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 16 days after she was last seen, a missing 17-year-old from Manhattan has been found safe. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 25, to notify the community that Yasmin, a 17-year-old girl from Manhattan who had gone missing, had been found safe.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Cctv#The University Of Chester
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in downtown Baltimore. Montoya Cure, 39, has been missing since March 10. He was last spotted in the 500 block of N. Calvert Street, according to authorities. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 128 pounds, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cure can contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Fareham rape: Police release new CCTV footage of man

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they "urgently" want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March. He then attacked her on a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Joseph Derbisz: University of Birmingham student who went missing after night out is found dead

The body of a third-year student from the University of Birmingham, Joseph Derbisz, was found by police on Monday more than 24 hours after he went missing following a night out.Derbisz was last seen at the University of Birmingham’s Fab ‘n’ Fresh club at around 3.30am on Sunday morning. Late on Monday the university issued a statement confirming a body had been found by West Midlands Police.“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the death of Joe. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support Joe’s friends...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy