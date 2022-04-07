ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari set to reveal major engine power boost after Miami Grand Prix

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IS2Vt_0f21x04L00

Ferrari will increase the power of their engine after the Miami Grand Prix , according to reports.

The Scuderia have made a sensational start to the 2022 season, currently leading the drivers’ and constructors championships.

They secured a one-two finish in the opening race of the season in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc claimed victory ahead of Carlos Sainz . The following weekend in Saudi Arabia they also impressed as Leclerc clinched second and Sainz third .

But according to Formu1a.uno they have still not shown the full potential of their power unit and plan to do so as the season progresses.

“The engineers say it quietly, but Ferrari is sure to be the engine manufacturer that has recovered the most power compared to last season, despite the introduction of E10 fuels,” the report states.

“It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season.”

The report goes on to state that Ferrari “are more interested in finishing the reliability data collection programme, at least until race 5 (Miami)”. So when it comes to their engine power Ferrari “will ultimately be able to increase it further when they finish the PU reliability programme, filling out the torque curve with the number 2 engine”.

The Spanish Grand Prix is the first race after Miami on May 22, so that looks set to be when the power increase will take place.

Ferrari are hoping this will rival Red Bull’s plans to cut the weight of their car, while also defending against the “eventual, albeit not certain, return of Mercedes”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned Mercedes problems are not a ‘quick fix’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘brought a knife to a gunfight’ against Ferrari

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen “brought a knife to a gunfight” with Ferrari over the first two races of the Formula One season, according to journalist Tom Coronel.Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are both ahead of Verstappen in the driver standings with the Scuderia setting the early season pace. Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with Sainz second after Verstappen had to retire. The Dutchman then clinched victory in Saudi Arabia but Leclerc and Sainz joined him on the podium.Coronel says Mattia Binotto’s team are the stronger so far but that Red Bull are closing the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo hits back at Christian Horner after ‘stratospheric Red Bull offer’ claim

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted to Christian Horner’s claim that the Australian rejected a “stratospheric” offer from Red Bull before leaving the team.Ricciardo left Red Bull for Renault at the end of 2018 and went on to join McLaren last year.Red Bull team principal Horner said Ricciardo, 32, turned down a significant sum of money in leaving the outfit, adding that the driver’s timing was “spectacularly bad” as Red Bull ultimately claimed the Drivers’ Championship through Max Verstappen last season.Ricciardo has now told the Herald Sun: “Obviously I would love to win a title with McLaren and then kind of...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Teamwork makes the dream work': Lewis Hamilton and George Russell work out together in Australia as they bid to turn the tide on Mercedes' awful start to the F1 season in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appear to be united in firing Mercedes back into contention in Formula One as they worked out together ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo have struggled to compete with their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals in the first two races of...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Daily Mail

Beating Lewis Hamilton 'nearly killed' Nico Rosberg, claims the Brit's former team-mate Heikki Kovalainen after the Mercedes star retired instantly after clinching the world championship

Heikki Kovalainen believes Nico Rosberg was pushed to the very limit when he famously pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship. Rosberg was Hamilton's team-mate for four years up until 2016, with the Mercedes stars going head-to-head for the title for three consecutive seasons. Although Hamilton won his second and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell explains why Mercedes haven’t upgraded car for Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed why the team have not brought any upgrades to the Australian Grand Prix.The Silver Arrows could only manage 11th and 13th in the second practice session in Melbourne as Russell narrowly outperformed teammate Lewis Hamilton.For the third race running Mercedes are struggling to break out of the midfield as Ferrari and Red Bull continue to prove they have significantly more pace.And Russell has explained that due to the cost cap implemented by the FIA for the 2022 season, the reigning constructors champions cannot simply throw money at the issues.Speaking ahead of FP1, he said:...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix build-up as Ferrari expect ‘significant’ power increase

The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP

Mercedes have been facing quite a few challenges in the 2022 F1 season with regard to the aerodynamics of their car. The first two races of the season witnessed drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggling with severe porpoising which involves violent bouncing of the suspension at high speeds. This has prevented the car and […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Expected To Receive Game-Changing Update For Australian GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engine Power#Grand Prix#Bahrain#Red Bull#Scuderia#Formu1a Uno#Binotto#Spanish
ClutchPoints

Current NXT Champion gets SHOCKINGLY released by WWE

Current NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter (aka Zachary Wentz) of MSK gets released by WWE, less than a week after reclaiming the tag belts. Two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter, one-half of the tag team MSK, has just been reportedly released by WWE, says Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. This came just less than a week since the tag team, whose other half is Wes Lee, reclaimed the NXT Tag Belts at NXT: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Weekend.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Albert Park upgrade offers hope for the fast and furious

MELBOURNE, April 6 (Reuters) - Australian Grand Prix organisers will hope the days of single-lane racing at Albert Park are over as they unveil long-awaited changes to Melbourne's lakeside circuit this week. Albert Park has hosted Formula One's Australian stop since the state government snatched it from Adelaide some 25...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

McLaren drivers cautiously optimistic on improved Melbourne form

After its problematic start to the season, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo had a little more to smile about after Friday’s practice sessions on the Albert Park street circuit. The pair were both within the top 10 in both sessions, with Norris winding up eighth and Ricciardo 10th in the afternoon.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Haas have no spare chassis for Australian GP

April 7 (Reuters) - Haas have no spare chassis for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after Mick Schumacher's crash in qualifying for the previous race in Saudi Arabia, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The U.S.-owned Formula One team are fifth in the championship after two races thanks to Kevin...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy