ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shell drags FTSE 100 lower on bigger Russia writedown

By Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UHBS_0f21w0bc00

(Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 slid on Thursday, weighed down by oil major Shell after it flagged a bigger writedown following its decision to exit Russia, while a jump in shares of gambling firm 888 Holdings helped limit some losses on the midcap index.

The blue-chip index closed 0.5% lower, with Shell falling 2.1% as it raised its Russia writedown to as much as $5 billion, more than previously disclosed.

Broadly, economy-linked sectors such as oil and gas, miners, banks and insurers fell on concerns over slower economic growth following hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve and amid the war in Ukraine that has elevated inflation.

“The Fed minutes confirmed the feeling in markets, which was that 50 bp rate hikes were on the table and that quantitative tightening will begin in May even though the market believes economic growth will be impacted,” said Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald Asset Management.

A Bank of England survey showed that British companies’ expectations for output price inflation in the coming 12 months had hit a new high of 5.9% last month, while 48.5% of companies thought the Russia-Ukraine conflict would lower sales.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index slipped 0.3%, dragged down by Countryside Partnerships. Shares of the housebuilder tumbled 14.6% after it warned of lower annual profit following a business review of its operations.

Overall, the sectoral index fell 3.5% after mortgage lender Halifax said British house prices grew strongly in March but the cost-of-living crisis clouded the outlook.

“We’ve got a fairly conservative view towards the housing sector. If we do see a turndown in consumer confidence, that will impact housing and if actually consumer demand remains quite robust and allows the BoE to carry on raising rates, that’s also going to be negative for house prices,” said Park.

888 Holdings surged 16.8% after the gambling firm and U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment cut the deal value of William Hill’s non-U.S. assets, allowing a smaller equity raise to fund the deal. [nL3N2W518C]

Peer Entain dropped 4.1% as its online sales fell for a second straight quarter. [nL3N2W514N]

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Russia#888 Holdings#Ftse#The U S Federal Reserve#Bank Of England#British#Countryside Partnerships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy