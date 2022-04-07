ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Forecast: Scattered showers overnight, cooler Friday

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 3 days ago
A cold front is moving into SWFL tonight along with scattered showers through early Friday morning.

DeSoto and Charlotte Counties will see the storms first. After sunset, the storm line will lose strength and break up into spotty showers as it pushes south through Lee and Glades County and eventually into Collier. Not much rain is expected, however, we are expecting quite a cool down going into the weekend.

Clouds will decrease through Friday morning giving way to lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will only reach for 80. Friday night, you will start to feel the difference in the air as the humidity lowers and temperatures drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday will be windy and mostly sunny with highs once again near 80. You may need a sweater or light jacket for Saturday night. By morning, lows are expected to be in the lower 50s. As high pressure continues to build in, Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The heat returns next Monday.

Fort Myers, FL
