Jacksonville, FL

Flooding, isolated severe storms followed by spectacular weekend

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Flooding in Nassau County

Jacksonville, Fl — Locally heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds started the early morning today ahead of a cold front and, eventually, cooler air.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says once the front is fully through we’ll turn drier and windy with much cooler air. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.

Morning storms dropped more than 2.4′' of rain at JAX Airport, nearly a full months worth (for April). Winds uprooted trees in some isolated areas of Nassau County. And Callahan picked up several inches of rain, leading to flooded streets and neighborhoods.

Friday will be sunny, breezy and less humid. Temperatures will be several degrees below average, only in the low 70s. And the cooler air stick around throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be quite cool, only near 70 degrees, with a lot of sunshine and a breeze. Early Sunday may be near record lows close to 40 degrees.

Sunday will be quite nice overall with temperatures that will be in the low 70s. The new work week will start a warming trend but no worse than average with partly to mostly sunny conditions and a high of 78.

Jacksonville, FL
