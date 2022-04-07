ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundy County, NE

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 12:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds are possible, along with possible power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Visibilities may be locally reduced due to blowing dust.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
KETV.com

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday

Despite getting rain earlier in the week, the combination of windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Friday. Northwest winds will gust 35-45 mph. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dundy County, NE
County
Hitchcock County, NE
County
Red Willow County, NE
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING Although a few gusts may persist, winds will continue to decrease through the evening, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Dundy Hitchcock#Red Willow
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheyenne The Red Flag Warning has expired RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...014...015...016...027...028...029...041...042 081 AND 254 South winds have relaxed this evening. In addition, relative humidity is starting to recover so the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds continue to diminish across the warning area, therefore the warning will expire as scheduled at 9 PM. That said, gusty winds over 35 mph will persist through the rest of the evening and potentially overnight.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains; Southwest Coastal Plains and Mona Island RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .A pocket of drier air, with satellite-estimate precipitable water vapor values as low as 0.80 inches, is expected to reach the local islands during peak late morning and early afternoon hours. The timing will be critical, and relative humidity values are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s, while local effects and sea breeze variations will promote winds exceeding 18 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Given the expected dry weather conditions and the current state of soils and fuels, critical fire danger conditions are anticipated, with highest impact across the southeastern coastal plains of Puerto Rico, where KBDI values continue well into the 700s. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 014 and 027, which includes the southeast to southwest coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values falling into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy