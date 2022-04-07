ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Ontario Schools' renewal levy on May 3 ballot

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22376f_0f21uq3D00

ONTARIO — Residents of Ontario Local Schools will vote on May 3 on a 10-year renewal levy that will result in no additional cost to taxpayers.

The district is combining two levies set to expire soon, the district's treasurer Randy Harvey said.

The first is a 4.2-mill operating levy that is expiring at the end of this calendar year.

It was first passed in 1992 and has been renewed every five years since. The second is a 6.1-mill levy expiring at the end of 2024. The combined levies total 10.3 mills, however, the Richland County Auditor believes the combined millage of this levy will be 10.2 mills next year so it will appear on the ballot as 10.2 mills rather than 10.3, according to the district's news release.

If the ballot issue passes, funding will be used for day-to-day operations such as staff, utilities, technology and supplies. Ontario Schools was the eleventh lowest district in the state for operating costs per student in fiscal year 2021. The levy would provide continued financial stability so students can receive the education Ontario residents have come to expect, according to the district.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

School board to authorize bond levy rates

HUNTINGTON — Before the start of Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Cabell County Board of Education will meet to approve and authorize levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year. The meeting will begin at 4:20 p.m. and the regular board meeting will immediately follow at approximately 4:30 p.m. in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Vote 'yes' on Green Local Schools levy

On May 3, Green Local Schools is asking the residents of Green to approve a 3.11-mil levy to modernize our school facilities. Our school board and school administrators have been working hard assessing their current facilities and listening to residents to determine how best to grow and build for the future, so our children can continue to receive that high level of education that our community desires and supports.
GREEN, OH
WILX-TV

Ingham County ballots available now for May 3 school funding vote

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Registered voters can now get ballots for the May 3 upcoming elections in Michigan. Not all jurisdictions have elections, but Ingham County has a ballot proposal for the Lansing School District. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum sent out a public reminder on Thursday. “In our county,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ontario, OH
Richland County, OH
Government
Ontario, OH
Education
Richland County, OH
Education
WTOL-TV

What the Ohio primary ballot may look like

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are several key races on the May 3 primary ballot in Ohio this year as the drama around the primary heats up while the Ohio Redistricting Commission struggles to get new maps approved. On the May 3 ballot, voters can expect to see the Gubernatorial...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levies
Herald-Dispatch

Cabell BOE approves levy rates for 2022-23 school year

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education on Tuesday tentatively approved levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year. Of the four levy rates approved, three did not increase or decrease, while the school bond levy rate decreased by 4%. The board will officially pass the rates once approved by the state. It is expected the rates will pass in mid-April.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Norwalk Reflector

Board of DD wants levy renewed

NORWALK — The Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking to renew its levy. Kari Smith, superintendent of the board, and Allyn Schnellinger, finance and operations director, approached the Huron County commissioners Tuesday to request permission to place their issue on the ballot in November. The 1.0 mill,...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Ohio House and Senate races will not be on May 3 election ballot

COLUMBUS — Late Wednesday night, Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent a directive to the boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties, telling them to leave state House and Senate races off the May 3 ballot. “Barring any action from the General Assembly or action by the court,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Elko Daily Free Press

NGM renews commitment to Communities In Schools of Nevada

Nevada Gold Mines recently donated $320,000 to Communities In Schools of Nevada, the nation’s leading evidence-based dropout prevention organization. The donation, an annual monetary commitment to CIS, brings the total donations from NGM and Barrick to more than $3.3 million over the past 12 years. The goal of the...
NEVADA STATE
Reading Eagle

Candidates on May ballot receive endorsements for office

The following candidates received an endorsement for the May 17 primary election:. Office: U.S. representative for the 6th Congressional District. Endorsement: Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera. “Her relentless activism over many years, dedicated to advancing conservative values, has proven that all the constituents in the 6th Congressional District can fully...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Augusta Chronicle

Nine candidates for Augusta mayor to appear on May 24 ballot

Augusta voters have nine options in the May 24 election for mayor, making a June 21 runoff likely. The nonpartisan position of Augusta mayor presides over meetings of the Augusta Commission and makes a handful of key appointments. The office lacks formal authority over commission actions such as hiring, firing and setting budgets or policy but has an annual budget of approximately $500,000.
AUGUSTA, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Ohio’s tax rate one of the worst in the nation

(The Center Square) – A new report ranks Ohio with one of the worst overall tax rates in the country as the tax filing deadline approaches. The report, released by the personal finance website WalletHub, was teamed with the group’s annual taxpayer survey, which showed more than 70% of Americans believe more tax relief is necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INCOME TAX
Ledger-Enquirer

Two Columbus council candidates may be kicked off 2022 ballot. This is why

The Muscogee County Board of Elections voted unanimously to challenge the residency of two Columbus Council candidates who qualified for the upcoming May election. During its Thursday night meeting, the board alleged Juanita Taylor, a candidate for the District 7 seat, and Demarco “D1” Johnson, a candidate for the District 3 seat may not have lived within their respective districts for a year prior to the election as required by the city charter.
COLUMBUS, GA
Westerly Sun

Mail ballots for May referendum in Westerly are now available

WESTERLY — Applications for mail ballots for the upcoming May 3 referendum are available until 4 p.m. on April 12 and can be obtained through the Rhode Island Secretary of State's office or Westerly Town Hall. The referendum will ask voters to approve changes to the Town Charter. Among...
WESTERLY, RI
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy