Ontario Schools' renewal levy on May 3 ballot

ONTARIO — Residents of Ontario Local Schools will vote on May 3 on a 10-year renewal levy that will result in no additional cost to taxpayers.

The district is combining two levies set to expire soon, the district's treasurer Randy Harvey said.

The first is a 4.2-mill operating levy that is expiring at the end of this calendar year.

It was first passed in 1992 and has been renewed every five years since. The second is a 6.1-mill levy expiring at the end of 2024. The combined levies total 10.3 mills, however, the Richland County Auditor believes the combined millage of this levy will be 10.2 mills next year so it will appear on the ballot as 10.2 mills rather than 10.3, according to the district's news release.

If the ballot issue passes, funding will be used for day-to-day operations such as staff, utilities, technology and supplies. Ontario Schools was the eleventh lowest district in the state for operating costs per student in fiscal year 2021. The levy would provide continued financial stability so students can receive the education Ontario residents have come to expect, according to the district.

