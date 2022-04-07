ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves Opening Day guide: What to know about 2022 season opener, World Series celebration

 1 day ago
Atlanta Braves World Series Parade ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 05: Members of the Atlanta Braves celebrate following their World Series Parade at Truist Park on November 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in six games against the Houston Astros winning their first championship since 1995. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are back! It has been 157 days since the Braves captured their first World Series title since 1995 with a thrilling Game 6 win over the Houston Astros.

The Braves will begin to defend their 2021 championship when they open the season tonight against the Cincinnati Reds.

We’re LIVE outside Truist Park with what fans can expect for Braves’ Opening Day and World Series celebration, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

GAME INFORMATION

First pitch: 8:08 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets and parking: Standing room only tickets remain for Thursday, Friday and Saturday games. Parking is sold out.

Weather: Temperatures will be around 58 degrees at first pitch, 52 degrees by the end of the game

Pre-game activities: Fans can line the streets of The Battery Atlanta for the Braves Walk. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. outside Wahlburgers and continue down Battery Avenue to the First Base Gate.

Stadium ceremony: The World Series title celebration will include a season recap hype video and pennant raising ceremony. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

WHO’S GONE

Most of the Braves 40-man roster from 2021 remains intact but a couple of familiar names are gone. Freddie Freeman signed a 6-year deal with the Dodgers. Jorge Soler signed a deal with the Marlins. Joc Pedersen and his pearls returned to the west coast to play for the Giants. The Braves did not re-sign Johan Carmargo or reliever Chris Martin.

WHO’S NEW

Freeman’s replacement, Matt Olson, plays his first regular-season game with his hometown Braves. Atlanta acquired the former Parkview High star in a trade with the Oakland A’s.

Kenley Jansen is Atlanta’s new closer. Jansen spent 17 years in the Dodgers organization, but he grew up an Atlanta Braves fan watching Andruw Jones, who is also from Curacao.

The Braves also signed Gwinnett County native Collin McHugh to a 2-year deal. McHugh said he wore the No. 31 as a kid because of Greg Maddux, tried to emulate his pitching style after Tom Glavine and spent hours in line to get John Smoltz.

Alex Dickerson and Tyler Thornburg are also new to the Braves roster.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP GIVEAWAYS

The party isn’t over with Opening Day. The Braves will be spreading their World Series championship celebrations throughout the 7-game homestand.

Friday night’s game will feature a ceremony for the 2021 season award winners. Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall, Max Fried, Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley all picked up hardware. After the game, the Braves will have its Friday night fireworks display.

On Saturday, the Braves players, coaches and staff will receive their 2021 World Series champion rings. Details of the rings have been kept secret.

The celebration continues with the series against the Nationals starting Monday.

The first 40,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2021 World Series ring replica on Monday night. The first 15,000 fans will receive an Austin Riley bobblehead on Tuesday night. Wednesday afternoon will celebrate UGA National Championship with lineman Jordan Davis throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

©2022 Cox Media Group

