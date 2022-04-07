ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

City of Kosciusko increasing pay for volunteer firemen

By Breck Riley
breezynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePay is going up for volunteer firemen in Kosciusko. During Tuesday’s meeting, the board of aldermen voted to increase pay for different call outs. The current...

www.breezynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

All 23 Mich. city volunteer FFs quit at city council meeting

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A group of 23 volunteer firefighters quit en masse at a Monday night Charlotte City Council meeting after accusing board members of gatekeeping resources from the fire department, WLNS 6 reported. According to a designated spokesperson for the firefighters, the group claims the council is unsupportive...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Charlotte Volunteer fire fighters meet with City Leaders

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) - "When I was a little kid I told my mom and dad I was either going to be a firefighter or an engineer when I grew up and my day job is an engineer and my night job is a firefighter," said former Charlotte volunteer firefighter, Ron Smith.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WJTV 12

Kosciusko considers changing smoking ordinance

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Kosciusko is considering make a change to its smoking ordinance. According to BreezyNews, the owners of Spring Street Cigars asked the board to consider changing the ordinance to allow a smoking lounge inside their proposed new store in downtown Kosciusko. The complete smoking ordinance can be found online. […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kosciusko, MS
Government
City
Kosciusko, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Mount Airy News

Firemen recognized for saving lives

While the Mount Airy Fire Department is known mostly for responding to blazes, it also plays a role in medical emergencies — which has included 10 of its members being credited with saving lives during 2021. “What better service can you give citizens than the opportunity to get their...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WJTV 12

Kosciusko alters heavy truck ordinance

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko leaders passed an ordinance that cracks down on heavy weight trucks on city streets without making local deliveries. The Star Herald reported an ordinance was put in place in November 2021. However, freightliner truckers and other heavy vehicle drivers are still passing through the city streets. Leaders said the ordinance […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County increases corrections officer pay

BEATRICE – Faced with stiff competition for workers…many making higher pay…Gage County officials approved an increase in hourly pay for corrections officers and sergeants. The Board of Supervisors, reopening a three-year contract, approved a $3 per hour increase effective March 27th. Sheriff Millard Gustafson says the county...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Firemen
Bangor Daily News

Volunteer Maine Commissioners vote unanimously to increase AmeriCorps service stipend

The Commissioners of Volunteer Maine, the Maine Commission for Community Service, voted to increase the minimum stipend for AmeriCorps members serving full-time in Maine to $20,000. The increase received unanimous support during the board’s February business meeting. The vote builds off of and strengthens the work of the AmeriCorps...
MAINE STATE
WTGS

Organizations across the city volunteer for spring Savannah Cleanup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Community-based organizations around Savannah were out picking up trash off the streets Saturday for the biannual Great Savannah Cleanup. Keep Savannah Beautiful, part of the city's Sanitation Department hosts the cleanup to unite people around the city for a common goal. Executive Director Carliss Bates...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WYFF4.com

Questions linger over teacher pay increase proposal

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As South Carolina lawmakers are deciding whether to pass a proviso that is aimed at increasing teacher pay, some school districts and officials say they are disappointed. The proviso, aimed at changing the school funding formula, has raised some eyebrows. "I just think we are all...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Telegraph

Sewer work will close Alby Monday

ALTON — Sewer work will close part of Alby Street Monday in Alton. More than six miles of sanitary sewer main are being installed in Alton. Work kicked off in February and will continue until 2023.
ALTON, IL
CBS Denver

Red Flag Day Saturday Underscores New Fire Risks

DENVER (CBS4)– Smoke and fire rose from the grasslands of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge again Friday as firefighters worked a controlled burn. (credit: Rocky Mountain Arsenal) “That’s something that we’ve long done,” said firefighter and spokesperson Sarah Metzer. “In addition to the habitat restoration work that we’re doing and using fire as a tool for that, we also use fire as a tool to mitigate those fuels.” In recent years neighborhoods have been built even closer to the 27 square miles of the refuge. “On all sides of us we’re starting to see that growth.” The Marshall Fire has homeowners and firefighters...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy